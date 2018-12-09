250 youth graduate from EdoJobs, Genius Hub entrepreneurship training

Not less than 250 young persons have graduated from an entrepreneurship training programme organised by the Edo State Government’s skills development platform, EdoJobs and Genius Hub, a private partner.

The trainees, drawn from the state’s three senatorial districts, underwent not less than two weeks of immersive training on catfish production, soap and perfume production, cosmetology and bead production.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this in a chat with journalists during the graduation ceremony held at Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She said that the training programme is in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to create 200,000 jobs before 2020.

According to her, “In Edo South, the training held at the Genius Hub office, in Oredo Local Government Area. For Edo Central, it held at Igueben Local Government Area. The training comprised of skills development in cosmetology (perfume production), bead production and catfish production in Edo South as well as soap and perfume production in Edo Central.”

Director of Genius Hub, Mrs. White Isimeme, said that the organisation collaborated with EdoJobs on the training because of the state government’s sincerity in creating jobs for youths and ensuring that they are self-reliant.

According to her, “I appreciate the Edo State Government for giving the participants the opportunity to acquire the various skills. The graduands are encouraged to continually seek knowledge and put what they have learnt into practice.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Investment, Mr. Mandela Obaseki, said that more of such training programmes are in the offing as the state government is mobilising resources to ensure that youth in the state are properly engaged and are involved in wealth creation.