2019’ll show positive improvement in Nigeria – ROF

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, ROF, has assured Nigerians that the year 2019 will be more prosperous than the current year.

Speaking during the association’s 2018 Annual General Council Meeting in Lagos, Supreme Leader of the fraternity, Otunba Francis Oluwagbemiro Meshioye said that Nigeria only needs to be more industrious and obedient for them to experience positive improvement.

Meshioye said: “Our responsibility as a fraternity is to pray for the progress and peace of Nigeria and all we have to say is that 2019 will be prosperous. So we also want to encourage people to be more industrious and of good integrity.

“In 2019, we all need to support whoever emerges a leader, bear in mind that it’s God that chooses a leader. People should be peaceful in exercising their rights and we will continue to pray for smooth the election so that Nigeria will continue to grow.

“In ROF, we believe this world will be better if we can understand the purpose of God for us irrespective of your religion. If we are not proud of our culture, nobody will do it for us.”