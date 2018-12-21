2019: We want violence-free, transparent elections — US official

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —Public Affairs Officer, United States of America Consulate, Lagos, Russell Brooks, has said his country wants Nigeria’s elections in 2019 to be violence-free and transparent.

Brooks stated this in Calabar, yesterday, while interacting with journalists in the state on election reporting at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre.

His words: “We want a free and fair election. We want a transparent and non-violent election. We don’t support any candidate. In 2015 we did not support any candidate. We won’t do so in 2019. Let the outcome reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people. Journalists should ensure this is done.”

Brooks also stated that “the expectation of the United States is that the media should be free to report the election without prejudice or interference from any quarters.”

He admonished journalists to report the truth concerning the elections as it is their responsibility to properly inform the public without fear or favour.