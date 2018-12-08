2019: We are dissatisfied with INEC’s preparation – Afenifere

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has expressed dissatisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) level of preparedness to conduct a free, fair and credible elections in the country next year.

The National Leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo stated this at Toru-Orua, hometown of Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson during the burial ceremony of his late mother, Mrs Goldcoast Dickson.

Chief Adebanjo who called for an outright change in the leadership of INEC, stressed that it was impossible for the head of an electoral umpire appointed by one of the presidential candidates to be impartial in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “We have said it before that we don’t have any trust in INEC as it is presently constituted. In fact, we are of the view that the whole team should be disbanded.

“For us to have a free and fair election, there should be no relation of a contestant in the presidential election in INEC’s leadership.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei said the Afenifere chieftain also restated the group’s commitment to the ongoing struggle for the restructuring of the country.