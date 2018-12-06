2019: Warri rural communities’ youths endorse Okowa, uroye

Youth leaders from Warri South Local Government rural communities comprising of Ubeji, Obodo, Omadino, Egbokodo, Aja Etan, Ikeren, Orugbo and Ugbodede under the aegis of Rural Warri Youth Forum has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term, while describing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Warri South Constituency 1, seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Austin Uroye as the most competent for the job due to his antecedent while he was the chairman caretaker committee the Local Government Area.

The group in a statement signed by its Convener Comr. Omawumi Elete, said that “the governor has shown commitment to complete all pending projects of the previous administration sighting the ongoing construction works on Ubeji road which links the Trans Ode itsekiri road as a major plus to the communities.

“We will campaign and canvass for eligible voters to support governor Okowa and Mr. Austin Uroye to ensure massive votes in the forthcoming election.

Other members of the group include Hon. Emma Abigor, Director- General Austin Uroye Campaign Organization, Comr. Jemi Mene-Ejegi, Comr Joseph Tetenu, Mr Collins Wilikie, Mr Patrick Dudu, Mr Prince Mamijotu, Mr Kola Egbokodo, Mr kelvin Oghomienor and Mr.Apupu Nami