2019: UNIDA charges INEC on free, fair elections

By Samson Echenim

A Non-Governmental Organisation, United Non-indigene Development Association ,UNIDA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, to be neutral in the conduct of the next year’s  general elections, as any form of rigging should not be encouraged by the electoral body.
Col. Reuben Nwako (retd), President, UNIDA, Lagos State, who made the call while speaking with journalists said  the hope of the country rests on INEC as the unity in the country today could be threatened by election-related violence. He also said politicians have divided the country because of their selfish interests, noting that “this  had caused disaffection among citizens.”

Nwako  clarified that the group does not have any political affiliation but its main objective “is to protect the interest of non-indigenes in Lagos, as non-indigenes in the state had consistently been deprived of various opportunities.”

He said the group comprises indigenes of South South, South East, North West, North East and North Central living in Lagos.

Speaking also, Alhaji Salisu Idrisu, the Vice President, North Central, UNIDA, said: “The leaders are the ones creating divide among the populace with their antics. Let them stop tearing the masses apart. We as an association don’t require money from any politician, but we demand respect from them.”


