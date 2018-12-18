2019: Ukachukwu raises campaign team, promises effective representation for Anambra South

TO actualise his quest of winning the Anambra South senatorial election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has raised his campaign team, saying the zone must have effective representation in the next dispensation.

Performing the task at his Osumenyi countryhome in Nnewi South Council of the state, Prince Ukachukwu charged the party officials to remain steadfast, focused and committed.

The industrialist and evangelist, who was popularly elected at the keenly contested party primary held at the Ekwulobia township stadium in October said that time has come for the people of the zone to feel the positive impact of government.

In the Campaign team comprising key present and past appointees of the state government, including the immediate past deputy governor, Emeka Sibeudu, legislators, party executives and stakeholders from the seven local councils of Anambra South.

Assuring the team that APGA has all it takes to deliver more life-enhancing projects/programmes to Anambra citizens, the senatorial candidate pledged the full logistics backing of the party, all the candidates and their teeming supporters to facilitate their work and therefore charged them for undivided loyalty.

A member of the campaign council, Chief Chris Amah from Umunze in Orumba South LGA, said the team would embark on door-to-door campaign to ensure landslide victory for all APGA candidates, especially Ukachukwu in the forthcoming polls.

Anambra South senatorial zone is made up of seven councils, namely, including Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Aguata, Ihiala, Orumba North and Orumba South.

Some of the other candidates in the zone for the Federal House of Representatives include: Ihiala Federal Constituency-Ifeanyi Momah; Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency- Tony Iju Nwabunike; Aguata Federal Constituency -Chuma Umeoji and Orumbah North/Orumba South Federal Constituency-Okwudili Ezenwankwo.