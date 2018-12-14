2019: The best for us now is President Mohammed Buhari – APC Houston

2019: APC Houston chapter canvasses support for Buhari

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress, APC, Houston, United States of America, USA, chapter, has urged Nigerians to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him complete his current efforts at building a virile and strong foundation that would trigger socio-economic growth of the country.

The party’s Houston chapter, which made the call at a media parley in collaboration with West Africans in Diaspora in Abuja, charged the youth to vote massively for President Buhari, whom it predicted will bequeath a very solid nation for them in 2023.

Chairman of the group, Elder Chime Opara, who described the 2019 presidential contest between the major contenders, President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as ‘good versus evil’ challenged the “youth and people of Nigeria to rise up.”

Speaking on why the Houston APC and West Africans in Diaspora are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari, Elder Opara said, “after carefully studying, comparing and contrasting between the dangers at hand, we concluded the best for us now is President Mohammed Buhari.

‘This is the most critical time in the history of our policy. There is a movement, good versus evil.’

Giving more reasons why Nigerians should vote for President Buhari Opara said ‘Buhari has no oil blocks, no mansion, no air planes, no universities, and no fat bank account after conscientious and unabated service to Nigeria all his life as Brigade commander, GOC, northeast Governor, Federal Commissioner, Federal Minister, Head of State, PTF Chairman, President ”

Elder Opara, who listed achievements recorded by the APC, led administration in the last three years and half, said, “President Buhari has focused on funding gigantic projects, while developing other sources of revenue to boost food security and agriculture.”

Buhari according to him has ‘funded the reconstruction of more Federal roads in 3 years than PDP. Railway lines have been funded; Nigerian airports are breathing a sigh of relief now under this government.”

He said the 2nd Niger Bridge is receiving the required attention of the of President Buhari’s administration as evident by the high speed of construction work ongoing at the project site.

He noted that the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill is almost back to life, which will guarantee a lot of jobs for the teeming youth population and generation of huge revenue to government coffers.

While urging the electorate to reject the Presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the group wondered why “Atiku, a retired custom officer and Vice President became one of the wealthiest in Africa since the inception of our democracy in 1999.

He said, “PDP ran the affairs of Nigeria from 1999 – 2015 and through those years, Nigeria was thrown back to a 100% oil dependent nation.

“We witness violence and handing over of power to the chosen one. It is on record that as of 1999 – 2007 when Atiku was at the helm of affairs as vice President, over 820 manufacturing companies closed down in the country.”

“President Obasanjo came out and told us that God will not forgive him if he supports his Ex-Vice Atiku. Reason being that he is one of the most corrupt people out there. Why should we turn around now to hear him preach to support Atiku

Elder opera recalled that “1n 1999 PDP met a bag of rice @ N2,500 but 2015 they left it at N8,500, Dollar in 1999 was $120 and in 2015 it was $220, Petrol in 1999 was @ $11 but in 2015 it was $87, Cement in 1999 was N400 but in 2015 it was N2000, Milk in 1999 was N15 but in 2015 it was N100

“Who is kidding who? Under PDP Nigeria lost Kaduna Textile, Nichemtex, Jebba paper mill, Iwopin Paper mill, Nig Textile mill, Oshogbo Steel rolling mill, PAN, Leyland motors, ANAMCO, Volkwapen, Adjaokuta steel mill, Alaja Steel, Oshogbo steel mill, NAFCON, DICON, Alscon, Dunlop, National oil, NRC, Nigerian shipping, Nigerian Airway,Nitel etc. costing us millions of Jobs and revenue.”