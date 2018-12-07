2019: Tell INEC, security agencies to remain neutral,  PDP charges Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies to stay neutral and stick to their statutory mandates in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Secondus who stated this at the PDP national secretariat while presenting party flags to its governorship candidates in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states, said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has become jittery, knowing “it has been rejected by Nigerians nationwide.”

Accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to engage the people constructively, the PDP boss warned against any plot to sabotage the electoral process in favour of the ruling party.

He said, “Buhari should order INEC and security agencies to be neutral. The President should be bold to call INEC chairman and security agencies to order.

“Nigerians are wiser now. This is a President that does not communicate at home except outside Nigeria. Nigerians are confused and cannot understand him and yet he says he’s coming back. And we ask: to come and do what?”

Responding on behalf of other candidates, the Ogun state governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, thanked the leadership of the party for its commitment to transparency and democracy.

He took a swipe at the APC saying “a party that cannot administer its own affairs cannot administer a nation.”

Flags were also presented at the brief ceremony to Seyi Makinde (Oyo state governorship candidate) and Haleemat Oluwayemisi Busari, running mate to Jimi Agbaje, the Lagos state governorship candidate, who stood in for her boss.