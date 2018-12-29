2019: South West votes will determine winner of presidential election – Adewale

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale has posited that South West region of the country will determine the winner of the 2019 Presidential election.

Adewale made this known to newsmen on Christmas get together he organized for his business and political associates.

Adewale said that the chances of the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is very bright but must ensure that he work with people who truly wants him to emerge as the next President.

He said for instance in Lagos, a lot of the people running and forming a circle around him from the State have not lifted a finger to add anything to Atiku’s electoral fortune or campaign, he stressed further that many of them lack the political sagacity to use their influence to affect his electoral fortune but keep on with habit of name dropping.

It is not news that Nigerians have rejected APC, their only hope is to rig the election recklessly, and our party must be ready to prevent it by looking for trusted and capable hands with committed party members who are ready to defend the votes even with their lives.

PDP have always won convincingly in South West but our polling agents are too porous, the elections are rigged right from polling units to collation centers with intimidation and forceful declaration of fake result or outright refusal or allowing PDP to even vote in some polling units.

Adewale said if Atiku truly wants to win convincingly in South West, he must assemble young and smart “Hard Working Team” with proven electoral track record and not the regular old and tired brigades who won’t even step outside their doors on the election day.

He said that the party must take a cue from the recently concluded Ekiti and Osun election, he posited that all hands must be on deck if indeed the party want a resounding victory in 2019.

Adewale said that Nigerians will vote for PDP massively, “we must play our own role to secure Atiku’s Victory by looking for a minimum of 50 strong, vibrant and honest people from each ward throughout the South West to man our polling units

The PDP Chieftain said that it is obvious that some of the so called leaders from the region are running from pillar to post just to be named State Coordinators but cannot stake their personal finance to kick off campaign but waiting for the “Atiku’s Money”, the same set of people have their strong links and family members benefiting immensely from Buhari’s government, how do we expect such people to work with all their strength to ensure that Atiku emerge from the region? Adewale asked.

According to him, both Atiku and Buhari will share Northern votes, South East and South South are for PDP but South West is the battle ground and as such, credible people must be chosen to man all the States in the region.

Adewale said that Lagos has over 5 million voters spread across the 20 local government and 37 LCDAs created by the State government, it’s a peculiar State that needs men who can navigate it despite the structure of the ruling APC.

Adewale who said his media statement is an SOS to Atiku and concerned stakeholders at the party’s top hierarchy, to take note of the perculiarity of Lagos State and South West as a whole.