2019: South West has abandoned Buhari, Osinbajo – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, Thursday said the huge crowd that received its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the South West Presidential Zonal rally in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital , is a pointer that the region has abandoned President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the 2019 general elections.



PPCO said with the outpouring of support for the former Vice President, “the people of the South West region have demonstrated that they cannot be subdued by expansionist interests or framed into sectional politics, rather, they are in complete alignment with other parts of the country, in the collective aspiration to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the incompetent, corrupt and anti-people Buhari administration.”

In a statement signed by the Director ( Media and Publicity) of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party the zone has shown that “nobody can buy their conscience with N10,000 or sway them with ethnic preachments, especially the same persons who have been exploiting them and diverting their resources to enrich themselves and family members.”

The statement continued: “As a geo-political zone that plays leading role in most of the critical sectors of our national life and which has the highest convergence of all sections and interests across our nation, the decision to align with Atiku Abubakar signals the consolidation of the national consensus to vote him as the next President of Nigeria, come 2019.

“By this, Nigerians in the South West have reinforced the quit notice which the North-West, North-Central and other zones had already served on President Buhari.

“The people of the South-West loudly decried the inept, divisive and overtly corrupt administration of President Buhari for wrecking our once robust economy, destroying our national peace and brought hunger, starvation, escalated violence, and daily bloodletting to our dear fatherland.