2019: South West belongs to us, says PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has boasted that votes from the South West region of Nigeria belong to it.

It also said that its South West Presidential Zonal rally scheduled for Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, today will enable it deepen consultation with leaders of the zone in the consensus to dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP Presidential campaign Organization, PPCO, in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday, said the geo-political zone is too sophisticated and educationally exposed to allow “certificate forgers, incompetent leaders and fraudulent elements to brazenly continue to sit over their affairs, especially with arrogant show of disdain and official intimidation.”

The statement read: “The South West Presidential Zonal rally is another major step in galvanizing the people of the zone in their long-standing aspiration to rally with a new President to liberate their political and economic fortunes from the stranglehold of APC’s oppressive and exploitative oligarchy.

“The PPCO notes that the South West zone has already embraced its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because of his proven capacity, transparency and all-inclusive stance, which the region requires to move forward and realize its full potentials that have been retarded by the Muhammadu Buhari incompetent, oppressive, corrupt and divisive administration.

“The South West holds a leading position in many critical sectors and will no longer allow a modern day expansionist to continue to sequester and dominate the economy of the people, while making maximum enrichment for himself and a few acolytes at the detriment of majority of the citizenry.

“This APC expansionist and his cronies have looted the resources of the South West and made life miserable for the people through forceful territorial occupation, direct stealing of public funds, annexing of public property and income generating institutions; multiple taxation, which proceeds are directed to private purses, as well as harsh financial regulations, which have crippled many businesses, particularly in the Southwest.

“The South West people are very resourceful, industrious and creative group and can therefore not thrive under a lack lustre, visionless, inept and corrupt Buhari administration.”

The council cautioned the people not to get carried away by the stipends being given to traders by the APC barely few months to the general elections.

“Curiously, the administration is now trying to turn the people into beggars by mischievously diverting trillions of naira from the social benefit funds appropriated by the National Assembly while handing out a miserable N10,000 to traders, instead of giving them their due benefits from the scheme.

“The people of the South-west have therefore collectively agreed that their liberation time could not have come at a better time than this when the entire nation is rallying behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the all-inclusive mission to rescue our nation from the shackles of President Buhari’s misrule and return her to good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity, ” it added.