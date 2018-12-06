2019: SDP NWC to meet, issue statement on CUPP endorsement of Atiku next week

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Social Democratic Party, SDP, one of the 45 political parties that make up the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has urged its members and the general public to await its position on the coalition endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer.



The party in a statement issued Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed said its position on the matter would be made known next week.

The statement read: “The attention of our great party, the SDP has been drawn to a statement issued Wednesday by the National Spokesperson for the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to the effect that the coalition had endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) as consensus candidate of the opposition for 2019 presidential election.

“Be that as it may, we want to enjoin the general public, SDP faithfuls, especially all our candidates to carry on with their campaigns effectively, irrespective of the development.

“We assure you that the SDP National Working Committee, NWC, will meet and issue appropriate statement on the matter next week.”

Meanwhile, Atiku will today (Friday) meet with some CUPP leaders in Abuja in what an insider described as a fence mending measure.