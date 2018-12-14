2019 polls: Pro-Sanwoolu group holds public awareness

By Adegbola Temitope & Margret Aiyenowo

lagos—The inauguration of Local Governments, LGAs and Local Government Development Areas, LCDA Coordinators across the 57 Local Council in Lagos state was held in Ikorodu recently.

The Director General of Jide Sanwoolu Project, JISAPRO, Mr. Jamiu Adekunle Odele said the event is significant to its political development because it is the first time Ikorodu division will initiate the idea that will generate a viable political structure across the 57 local government and Community Development Areas of the state and because of shared agenda for realising a new Lagos is a collective responsibility.

According to the DG, JISAPRO is a group of political volunteers and advocacy group whose core objective is to engage in political marketing and public awareness for Mr Jide Sanwoolu, the Lagos state governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

“Deeply impressed and convinced by the track records and public service experience of Jide Sanwoolu, and having gone through his progressive manifesto, we are compelled to work with him in realising the greater Lagos,” he added.

Akeredolu calls for violence-free 2019 polls

He said they are in Ikorodu to enlighten the people in order to vote for Jide sanwolu and that he will do better.

Furthermore, he said: ”Jide Sanwolu is a reliable and trusted person. People should come out to come out en masse to vote for this man because he will never disappoint them.”

Hon. Wasiu Ayodeji Adesina, the executive chairman of Ikorodu Local Government said he came to celebrate the incoming governor and that 80 percent of people in Ikorodu are ready to vote for him.

”If he is elected, Sanwoolu is going to do what the people wants and more so there is going to be employment for the people,” he said.

He said Ikorodu is going to be an enjoyable place and there is going to be more development in the area.

Also, Hon. Olorunfunmi Bashorun, one of the Apc leaders in Ikorodu division added that ”JISAPRO is here to sell our sellable -Babajide Sanwoolu. We are here to sell him to the people to start continuity after Governor Ambode.”