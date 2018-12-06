2019 polls: Edo Govt, FIDA partner on capacity building for women

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Edo State Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), on capacity building for women ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The governor made the commitment when he received the new executive members of the state chapter of FIDA led by the chairperson, Iryn Omorogiuwa, on a courtesy visit, at Government House, in Benin City.



He said the collaboration with FIDA has become necessary because women constitute the majority of voters, noting, “Whenever you go for rallies, women are more. This administration supports and encourages women participation in politics. We are trying to clean up and change the image of politics by removing violence and thuggery from our political system. This will encourage more people who are interested in the welfare of the people to have a platform to contest elections.”

He said the state is ready to collaborate with FIDA to address issues of rights violation, voters’ education, adding that the state is working to restructure the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to better attend to the needs of vulnerable people in society.

“We are doing a lot in the background as we need to restructure government institutions responsible for handling these issues because, without strong government institutions, professional groups like yours will not find the platform to collaborate with government,” he said.

Chairperson of Edo State Chapter of FIDA, Iryn Omorogiuwa, said the body is focused, concerned and interested in the welfare of women and children in the state, as the new executives elected on November 7, have set up 10 working committees to attend to different issues.

According to her, a bill titled ‘Violent Against Persons Act’ has been sent to the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) by FIDA, adding that, when passed into law, it will help reduce the issue of violence against women and children.