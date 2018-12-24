2019: Politicians amassing arms in S-South, militants raise alarm

The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has alleged that some politicians were amassing arms in the region ahead of the 2019 elections.

The coalition said the arms are being stockpiled “to cause mayhem in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.”

The statement by John Duku, convener of the coalition, and leaders of 10 other militant groups, said unnamed politicians were recruiting thugs in the South-South for “election violence.”

The statement read: “The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators wishes to use this medium to draw the attention of the general public and the international community to the mass movement of sophisticated arms and ammunition to the South-South zone of the country.

“This is for the sole purpose of distributing same to already recruited thugs/youths. Within the last one month, over 48,000 AK-47 rifles, pump action shotguns, pistols, ammunition and other weapons have been moved to different locations in Niger Delta.

“There is proliferation of dangerous weapons in Niger Delta brought in by politicians to cause mayhem in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.”