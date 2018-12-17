2019: Police bans pasting campaign posters at night

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following persistent complaints from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje, on campaign poster vandalism, the Lagos State Police Command has banned pasting of posters, banners and billboards at night.

The ban came hours after Agbaje alleged that no fewer than five persons, who were suspected staff members of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, were arrested by residents of Gbagada for removing his posters.

Issuing the ban, the Police stressed that the office of the State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has been inundated with complaints of indiscriminate removal/destruction of campaign posters/billboards of political parties/aspirants by unknown persons.

The police alleged that those involved in campaign poster removal often embarked on the operation at odd hours, particularly between 0100hrs and 0400hrs.

In a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer, Chike Oti, the Police stressed: “the trend, if not reversed, may lead to break down of law and order with its attendant consequences.

Due to this, the police added, “Pasting of campaign posters /billboards and other advertisements, should be done during the day time, between the hours of 0600hrs and 1800hrs only.

“All political parties/candidates should approach LASAA for guidelines and approvals of their adverts.

“Also, LASAA officials should be accompanied by policemen when carrying out their enforcement/compliance duty.

“All political parties/candidates/agents are to be guided by the contents of this press release in order not to run afoul of the law,” the statement concluded.