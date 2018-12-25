2019: People say I am crazy contesting violent Rivers gov’ship —Cole

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT — ALL Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for 2019 Rivers State governorship election, Tonye Cole, has said many persons thought something was wrong with him for entering the race in an environment notorious for violent elections.

Cole, who shared the experience in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while highlighting his efforts at toning down the inclinations for violence in Rivers State volatile politics, said he understood why many felt he must be crazy and fear for him.

He said: “From the minute I stepped in, the first thing everybody said to me and many still keep asking me is ‘are you okay, are you crazy, is something wrong with your head? How are you going to cope in that violent place?

“For anybody, mostly outside the state, this is just a very violent environment, but I have always known you can either increase violence or reduce it. It is a matter of the choice you make.

“So, if one person is singing and pumping violence and the other decides to tone it down, essentially you are going to get a toning down of violence. Leadership is also about your demeanour and it’s the easiest thing to abuse.

“How you show your strength is not by total use of force. Anybody has potential to be violence, but you have a choice to make and you know lives are on the line, so what choice do you make?

“I made a choice from the day I decided to go into politics that my language was not going to be that of violence. I knew that if I start with violence, all you will be doing is just to increase the tempo. So I haven’t spoken violence and everybody can attest to that.

“First, we are toning down the spirit of violence. I have been doing a ward tour, about to finish the second senatorial district. In the places violence was unleashed the most, you find that people were just fed up, tired, sick of it and just don’t want to hear or see violence again.”