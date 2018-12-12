2019: PDP’s refusal to sign peace pact sign of defeat – NDF

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for failing to sign a peace pact ahead of next year’s elections, saying that it is a clear indication that PDP has been defeated in the election already.

The NDF, in a press release by its National Publicity Secretary, Olanrwwaju Ayokunle describe the absence of Atiku and the PDP to sign the pact as clearest sign yet that even the party and its candidate are themselves convinced that they will lose at the election.

The release noted that PDPhas also confirmed earlier concerns expressed in some quarters that it’s game plan is to intimidate voters.

It explained that “The peace accord, which other democratic oriented political parties with their candidates willingly signed, is seen by the PDP as a limitation that runs against its plan. A serious presidential candidate should not have boycotted the gathering for any reason.

Since signing the pact would automatically curtail such unsavoury choice of communication, one can easily understand why they do not want to sign.

“While a refusal to sign the peace pact shows PDP’s disdain for the voting population that has expressed the desire for peaceful elections, even more disrespectful to Nigerians is the lie by the PDP presidential candidate through his media team that he did not receive an invitation to the event. If his campaign organization can be disorganized enough not to keep track of a communication as important, then one can only imagine the kind of dysfunctional country he plans to run,” NDF chided.