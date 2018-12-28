2019: PDP urges Buhari to speak on N1.032trn acquisition of Etisalat, Keystone Bank

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Organisation, PPCO, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on allegations by its (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that relatives of the President have allegedly soiled their hands in the acquisition of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank Plc to the tune of N1.032 trillion.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, at the Presidential Campaign headquarters, Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity of PPCO urged the President to perish the thought of going ahead with his re-election campaign if he fails to speak on the latest allegation, adding that it directly bothers on his integrity both as a person and the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “The PDP Presidential Campaign challenges President Buhari to explain how his family members came about the sum of N1.032 trillion for this scandalous acquisition.

“Nigerians are not interested in mere rhetoric or attempts by the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the issue at hand, but demand that President Buhari, who hitherto prides himself as Mr. Integrity, squarely addresses these grave issues in person.

“This is not an issue for President Buhari’s aides to howl about in the media, it touches directly on his person, particularly his perception as a symbol of the Talakawas. He must therefore, address them on this issue.

“We, therefore, dare President Buhari to put forth a denial on this disclosure by our candidate and we will spare no thoughts in furnishing the public with details of his corrupt activities within and outside Nigeria.

“Our party has full details of how persons related to President Buhari, by affinity, have been paved the way to loot trillions of naira from government agencies for corrupt acquisition of shares in major companies, purchase expensive property within and outside Nigeria, as well as to finance their very luxury lifestyles, under Mr. President’s cover.

“In fact, no Nigerian has made more money in the last three and half years than relations of President Buhari, many of whom have found themselves controlling stupendous wealth frittered from our economy, yet our President is asking Nigerians to get ready for more hardship in the coming year.

“Furthermore, our party is privy to the facts of how these relations of the President have been hounding government agencies, major business concerns and intending foreign investors over kickbacks as well as strangulating companies that refuse to accede to their demands.