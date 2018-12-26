2019: Parties, candidates woo voters with gifts in Ekiti

Ado Ekiti – Political campaigns in readiness for the February general elections have heightened across towns and villages in Ekiti state, with an assortment of gifts being dished out to would-be-voters, in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.



A Correspondent reports that items distributed to both party faithful and potential voters, depending on status, include cash, chicken, turkey, rice, cooking oil as well as bales of cloth.

It was learnt that some even went as far as organising feasts in their various home towns where food and drinks, including branded campaign items were freely distributed.

While some candidates simply choose to distribute gifts at party secretariats at both state and local government levels, others preferred to distribute them in their various country homes, where musicians simultaneously entertained beneficiaries.

Branded items bearing the portraits and campaign slogans of those contesting one elective office or the other were shared to attendees.

NAN reports that almost all the political parties are involved in the gambit.

Only the presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives, state House of Assembly elections are due in the state next year, with a new governor elected in June.

An aide to one of the candidates who preferred to speak anonymously, clarified that the distribution of Christmas and New Year gifts by his principal was an annual exercise meant to reduce the suffering of the people. He said the gesture has nothing to do with wooing voters.