2019: Oshiomhole, APC Guber Candidates strategize for victory

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has pledged to run an issues-based campaign ahead of the 2929 general elections, promising to reach out to aggrieved contestants in order to forge a common front.

The resolution was reached Thursday in Abuja during a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC of the party and its governorship candidates who later on passed a Vote of Confidence on the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.



Speaking at the opening, Oshiomhole said; ‘To be honest, I think as candidates, each of you has more important role to play. Your actions will help the process of reconciliations, it could also deepen division. For example, in constituting your campaign organizations, if you want to find out that those who want to be governor like you or who has what it takes to be a governor or somehow the primaries did not favour him, I think it is left for you to identify such person and make conscious efforts in making them part of your campaign organizations. If possible, ask them to lead the campaign because when you find out, I think it will be helpful.

“I am aware that we have some instances with some people who have chosen to go to court and they are in two parts, those who are asking the court to declare them as winners. It is not easy to comment on such cases but where people are going to court that there were no primaries such persons are not looking for solutions. Such persons are more or less agents of opposition because based on their prayers our party will have no candidates in such states. The implication is that the opposition is unopposed. So we have to distinguish between those are in Court in pursuance of justice”

In a post-event statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party “frowned at attempts by some Party leaders to polarize the Party in some states following post-primary disputes”.

Other resolutions reached at the consultative meeting were “that Party leaders must campaign for ALL candidates of the Party (Presidential, governorship and legislative positions). A situation where leaders engage in selective support by picking and choosing candidates to campaign for and support was declared anti-party.

“Called on governorship candidates to run an issue-based campaign based on the unprecedented achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration which is evident in all the states of the federation.

“Urged the Party’s governorship candidates to run an inclusive campaign by bringing onboard former aspirants. The Party’s governorship and other stakeholders were also encouraged to domesticate ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts undertaken by the National Working Committee (NWC)”.