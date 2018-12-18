2019: Only Atiku/Obi ticket can unseat Buhari – Ombugadu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu, has rallied support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he is the only contender with capacity to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in a free and fair election.

Speaking at a symposium organised in Abuja by the Coalition of Northern Christian Groups for Good Governance, Ombugadu urged Nigerians to come out en masse to vote and defend their choices in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He said: “Only Atiku/Obi combination can unseat President Buhari at this moment in our history. The duo have been tested and trusted before. So, with the level of acceptability they enjoy across the nation, victory for the PDP is guaranteed if the 2019 election is conducted free and fair.

“However, as citizens, we must bear in mind that if the performance of government must change to the level we desire, everybody must participate in the coming elections by putting our permanent voters’ cards to work,” he said.

The governorship candidate further promised to focus on infrastructure development as well as youth and women empowerment in order to boost the economy of Nasarawa state, if elected to office.

Earlier, the Vice President of Global Christians Network, Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, who spoke on the theme: ‘Public Engagement on Politics with Nigeria Christian Youth Groups and Critical Stakeholders Towards Credible Candidate for 2019’, noted that nation building was not solely the duty of politicians.

He reminded the gathering that building a nation was the responsibility of every citizen.

“Nation building or working together to strengthen our national identity, or sense of belonging in our country is not only for political leaders but it is a responsibility that belongs to people who live each day with hope and anticipation of a better future, and whose authority and voice is reflected through the ballot box with the right to vote,” he said.