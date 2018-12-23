2019: Okupe mobilises unemployed youth against Buhari

By Olayinka Ajayi

Contrary to the claim that the Buhari administration has created 12 million jobs, former media aide at the Presidency, Dr. Doyin Okupe, said nothing could be further from the truth.

Okupe, who spoke on Arise Television, yesterday, advised Nigerians, particularly the unemployed, to salvage the situation by voting for a President who will be in charge and be fully aware of the happenings around him.

“Is that what we want to vote for, a government that you don’t know who will run the administration? A country of 200 million people with so many youths? We are in dangerous and perilous times, and only God and PDP will save this country in 2019″, he said.

The medical doctor-turned-politician said that the government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) had brought indecency into Nigeria, and continuously peddled lies.

He said the Buhari’s administration had not created 12 million jobs as claimed, adding that Akinwumi Adesina, the erstwhile Minister of Agriculture during the Jonathan government, evidently had over 10 million farmers on his mobile wallet data base.

Okupe added that Buhari’s government may have added two million farmers to what Adesina had verifiably done.

He declared that Nigeria is in a perilous time and only God and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can save the nation from total collapse.

The former governorship aspirant of the PDP in Ogun State said the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, had made it clear that her husband is not in charge of the nation’s affairs.

Okupe said, “His wife came out on television and said the president is not in charge. Mrs Buhari said two men are the people running the country”.

Meanwhile, the former presidential aide cleared the air on the support of his son for Buhari. He said his son’s support must have been informed by his education and gullibility.