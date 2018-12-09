2019: Okorocha cautions Ohanaeze Ndigbo against taken sides 

…lashes out at Reverend Father Mbaka

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has warned the Igbo apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, against taking any side in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Okorocha stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, when the National Organizing Committee for the 2018 Igbo Day Celebration, led by Gregory Ibe, paid him a visit at the government House in Owerri.

Okorocha maintained that, Ndigbo need to come close to God and reconcile with each other.

The governor further said that if the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was not careful, that it could support candidate that would fail in the forthcoming election.