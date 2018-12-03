2019: Ohaneze youth group endorse Ikpeazu, Anyaso

The youth wing of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo in Abia State has endorsed Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu for a second term, while describing the PDP candidate for Bende Federal Constituency seat in National House of Representative Mr. Chima Anyaso as the true face of youth leadership in Nigeria and called his support.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the home of the PDP House of Representative candidate in Igbere, the Ohaneze youth leader from Abia State, Comrade Okey Nwankwo, who led other members, reiterated the need to have Youths who have contributed immensely to economic and infrastructural growth of the State occupy various leadership positions. He further affirmed that the endorsement on both Ikpeazu and Anyaso is coming in view of the need for Governor Ikpeazu to complete his second term in office to ensure security, stability and sustain the Infrastructural and economic growth of Abia State and for Anyaso to continue to be the voice of young Nigerians.

Also, the National President of the Youth Council, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, said “Governor Ikpeazu and Chima Desmond Anyaso are the candidates of Ohaneze Ndị Igbo Youths; we have seen their great achievements, we know and trust them, we believe in their capacity to contribute not just to the growth of Bende, but Abia state. We are supporting them and this is a non-partisan support, we will mobilize and ensure they win the elections”.

Reacting to the show of solidarity and support, Chima Anyaso said that he is humbled by the endorsement by a nonpartisan group such as Ohaneze Youth Council, saying “I am humbled, I am excited by this visit, I won’t disappoint. I am really privileged to have this endorsement and God willing, we won’t disappoint. I can assure us all, light has come to Bende. It’s time we replicate our success in business to the development of Bende and our Great Igbo land. I will lead the campaign for a real change of mindset of Our Youths through reorientation”.

The courtesy visit was attended by Ohaneze Ndi Igbo youth leaders from various States with the southeast region including Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra, and Rivers State, and also the Legal Adviser of the group, Barr. Emeka Odom.