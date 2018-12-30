2019: OGSAA dismisses allegation of hostility by Isiaka Campaign

By Willy Samson

Ogun State Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA) has dismissed the allegation of hostility leveled against it by the Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organisation (GNICO) on the 2019 polls, saying it is guided by professionalism and best practices in its operations.

OGSAA was reacting to a press conference held by GNICO on Friday.

The agency cited the December 1 routine duty of its Monitoring and Enforcement Team in Abeokuta during which it claimed to have come across “illegal ‘A ‘Boards mounted across the state capital by GNICO”.

It alleged that during the course of the lawful activity, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) members attacked OGSAA officials. The leader of OGSAA Enforcement Team, according to it, was seriously rough handled, beaten and he sustained serious injuries.

“It is important to place on record that it was only after this incident of Saturday 1st December 2018 that OGSAA received a back dated application and request from GNICO for the deployment of 40 units of ’48 sheets’ standard billboards”, OGSAA said.

“It is also pertinent to state categorically that as at today Saturday 29 December, GNICO has not applied nor paid for a single ‘A’ frame board currently being deployed illegally across the state.

“OGSAA is established by law as an Independent Regulatory Agency with the sole mandate of Enforcement, Regulation and Control of Outdoor Advertisements, Billboards, Signages and Displays – be it political or commercial. OGSAA operations are guided by best practice and the Agency will continue to carry out its mandate without fear or favour”.