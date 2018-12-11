2019: Oba of Ojora, council of chiefs pour royal blessings on Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As campaign for the 2019 polls gather momentum in Lagos State, the traditional ruler of Ijora kingdom, the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Aromire, yesterday, formerly, expressed support for the candidature of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, with assurance to deliver the votes of the entire kingdom to the duo and all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Oba Aromire who made the public declaration when Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat’s led a high powered delegation of his Independent Campaign Group, ICG on a visit at his palace in Ijora, assured of his determination and the entire subjects and residents in the kingdom to work for the APC’s victory in the poll, just as he called on all residents in the state to vote massively for APC in February, March elections.

He however, urged Sanwo-Olu and his running-mate, Hamzat, not to relegate or abandon the royal fathers and traditions but pay attention to issues and welfare of traditional rulers in the state when elected as the next Lagos State Governor.

Oba Aromire, in an apparent demonstration of endorsement, raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in the present of the crowd that thronged the palace, and assured the entourage that “I and other traditional rulers in my domain will deliver seven councils within his jurisdiction for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat during 2019 elections.

“We have endorsed many people in the past and they won. So, I am assuring you that you are going to win the election. I want to assure you of victory in seven councils. Tinubu and you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) have helped us in the past; this is the time for us to pay pack. and reward the good gestures. We are going to work for your victory.

“But, when you become governor, don’t joke with the issue of traditional rulers in Lagos State. You must ensure that you take good care of all traditional rulers in the state.”

Beside, Oba Aromire, who offered prayers for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, other traditional rulers and chiefs took turn to pour blessings and prayers and expressed their unalloyed supports for the victory of APC governorship candidate and his running mate in the 2019 elections as well as APC candidates in general.