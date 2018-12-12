2019: Oba of Ojora, council of chiefs back Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Aromire, yesterday, threw his weight behind the candidature of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, with assurance to deliver the votes of the entire kingdom to all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Oba Aromire said this when Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat’s led a high powered delegation of the Independent Campaign Group, ICG, on a visit at his palace in Ijora.

The monarch said: “We have endorsed many people in the past and they won. So, I am assuring you that you are going to win the election. I want to assure you of victory in seven councils. Tinubu and you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) have helped us in the past; this is pay back time and rewards the good gestures. We are going to work for your victory.

2019 Elections: Gov. Lalong warns traditional leaders against partisanship

“But, when you become governor, don’t joke with the issue of traditional rulers in Lagos State. You must ensure that you take good care of all traditional rulers in the state.”