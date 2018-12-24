2019: No cause for alarm — CAN President

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—NATIONAL President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle has allayed fears of possible violence during the 2019 general elections.

Rev. Ayokunle gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Akure after the Service of Carols and Lessons of Christmas organised by the Ondo State government.

He said: “There is no need for Nigerians to express fear over the forthcoming general elections; there would not be crisis before, during and after the elections.

President Buhari is an honest leader, says leader of Qadiriyya sect in Africa

“The apprehension before the 2015 general elections was much higher than this, even the international community said Nigeria would scatter after the election but God took control.