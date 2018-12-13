2019: Nigerians won’t accept violence – Odinkalu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, pro-democracy groups have warned political actors against promoting violence that could threaten the unity of the country.

The groups, who are mostly members of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, converged on Abuja yesterday, to reappraise their struggles 19 years after.

Speaking on Inter-Generational Dialogue on Nigerian Pro-Democracy Movement and State of the Nation, the former Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Chidi Odinkalu, accused the civil society groups of going to sleep as soon as democracy was restored in 1999.

He noted that same issues that necessitated struggles for an egalitarian society were still surfacing.