2019: NAS takes sensitisation campaign to markets

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has embarked on sensitisation campaign to markets to warn the electorate on the danger of selling their votes to desperate politicians.

Speaking at the Citizens Summit at Dutse Market, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, the chapter President, Zuma Deck, Nnamdi Okose, appealed to the electorate to come out and cast their votes in 2019 elections.

He said that any wrong decision by the electorate in choosing their leaders would have a negative effect on the country, stressing that not minding that the country is under the democratic rule, some of the leaders display tyrannical tendencies.

Okose said, “This is a programme of NAS targeted at creating awareness to the electorate on how to select their leaders for governance. Today we put up a bill board, we are creating the awareness for citizens to come out and vote during elections.

“ You might be surprised that there are many PVCs that are still uncollected. Nigerians do not feel they have a stake, they believe that whenever they vote their votes don’t count. So we are sensitising the people to come out during the elections and give it a trial and choose their own leader.

“We are non partisan, we are not supporting any of the political parties but we are supporting the process of democracy and asking the electorate to come out and vote.

“We are also trying to tell the electorate not to sell their votes. We know that there is hunger but at the end of the day, it is like selling the future. We hope that what we are doing will make a difference.”