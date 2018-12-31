2019: Name politicians who want to buy voters’ cards in Oyo, Alli tells INEC

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—FOLLOWING a claim by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, that some politicians in the state were lobbying to buy Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, to enable them rig the 2019 election, the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Akogun Sharafadeen Alli, has challenged him to disclose the names of such politicians.

Speaking with newsmen during the presentation of his keynote address at a one-day seminar the penultimate week, Agboke said politicians were itching to buy some of the 914,529 PVCs that were yet to be collected.

Advising the eligible voters to collect money from desperate politicians who want to buy votes, nevertheless, Alli urged them to cast their votes according to their conscience.

The former Secretary to the Oyo State Government also described the security levies imposed on religious centres in the state as anti-people, and urged the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration to look for Internally generated revenue elsewhere and stop multiple taxes collected from religious leaders who must have paid the compulsory tenement rates on their worship centres.

“If you are looking for money, you should go elsewhere. There are some untapped revenues the government has not tapped; not in churches and mosques. We are after getting good governance in Oyo State and not about propaganda and lies of present administration.

“Since we left government in 2007, we have not had government of the people again. Infrastructures have been dilapidated in the state. Agricultural policies are only available on paper and cannot be felt in the real sense especially in the lives of our people. Crime rate is higher now than ever before. Forget about the security propaganda being bandied about, go to police stations and check the records, you will observe it is higher these days than ever before.”

On local government autonomy, he emphatically noted that governors who opposed local government autonomy were wicked.

“If our local government is not autonomous, we will continue to have problems. Any governor who is against local government autonomy is wicked. I will support local government autonomy as a governor,” he said.

His words: “The achievements of the ruling government today in Oyo is just cosmetic. Under the Zenith Labour government, pensioners won’t be afraid of retiring because we have model of paying them along with active workers.

“We are going to give a human face to governance. I will take off where Senator Rashidi Ladoja stopped. We had community-driven economy when we were in government and we still have it intact for the good and better lives of our people”, he promised.