2019: Mimiko’ll lose senatorial poll — Ondo PDP chairman

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, weekend, said former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko would lose the senatorial election flatly.

State chairman of the party, Mr. Clement Faboyede said this in Akure during the inauguration of the Campaign Committee of the party’s candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

Faboyede said: “The election in the central senatorial district is going to be special because of the personalities involved. We know it’s not going to be child’s play.

“But I want to assure you that the former governor can only try he can not win the election.

“We will put in our best because if we lose many of us will go into political oblivion. But we will surely win hands down.

“In the coming election we will engage in political evangelism from house to house. Party leaders in each communities, towns and councils would lead the campaigns- they will anchor the campaigns.”