2019: Knocks greet EFCC’s move to monitor campaign finance

•EFCC wants to stifle opposition, usurp INEC powers – PDP

•Those whose hands are clean have nothing to fear – APC

•Why we’re engaging EFCC – INEC

•Agbakoba, Ezeife, Shonibare, Musa, Yesufu, Afenifere, others speak

By Soni Daniel, Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Dapo Akinrefon, Dirisu Yakubu & Olayinka Ajayi

SOME lawyers and politicians have kicked against the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to monitor the funding of political parties’ campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

According to them, the anti-graft agency does not have the power to do so and maybe, out to stifle the opposition and pave the way for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to win the polls, which they said would harm the country’s fledgling democracy.

These views were immediately countered by the APC, which said government institutions had started adjusting to the reality of change as espoused by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding that monitoring of campaign funds is a core feature of advanced democracies.

Warning politicians not to use public funds for elections, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, said the anti-graft body would not fold its hands and watch the nation’s commonwealth squandered by corrupt politicians.

Magu gave the warning while presenting a paper at a one-day retreat for 36 state governors and key election stakeholders organized by the Centre for Values In Leadership, CVL, in Abuja.

Magu, who spoke through Olanipekun Olukoyede, his Chief of Staff, said: “We shall keenly monitor the financial affairs of political parties to ensure that the use of public funds to finance political parties and prosecute campaigns at all levels of government is checked.”

He assured that henceforth, donations to political parties and the identities of the donors will be of massive interest to the Commission.

“To minimize corruption and the use of public funds to fund political parties and finance elections, there is need for greater effectiveness in enforcing the provisions of the various electoral laws in Nigeria especially as they relate to penalties upon breach of their provisions.

“Political parties should be required to keep proper records of all incomes, contributions and expenditure, and to open their books for inspection by relevant security agencies after every electioneering cycle,” Magu said.

He continued: “In addition, politicians prosecuting campaigns must be required to keep proper records of all donations received by them including the identities of the donors; and to turn their books over to relevant security agencies, and to INEC for inspection after every electioneering cycle, including the costs of litigation arising from the elections and the source of funding for the litigation.”

While acknowledging that the work to be done is enormous, he explained that the EFCC cannot do it alone. “We do not have the manpower and other resources to confront this hydra headed monster alone. I implore fellow Nigerians to share credible intelligence with the Commission on the activities of criminal politicians, so that our tasks can be made easier,” he added.

Lawyers, politicians, others kick

However, the EFCC plea did not strike the right cord among some lawyers and politicians even though some of them agreed that it is a good concept.

They anchored their opposition to the move on the grounds that the EFCC does not have the legal backing to do so and could turn the exercise into war against opposition parties to aid the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 polls. They said the EFCC Nigerians have known would never keep an eye on the ruling party but would do everything possible to muscle the opposition. This was their major concern and not the concept.

Among those, who spoke on the issue, yesterday, were: human rights lawyer, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Afenifere chieftain and lawyer, Chief Supo Shonibare; former Anambra State governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; National Chairman of the United Progressive Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie; Senator Chris Anyanwu; second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa; Pan Yoruba Socio-Political organization, Afenifere; and the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP.

EFCC lacks power to investigate campaign financing — Agbakoba

Agbakoba said: ‘’Conceptually, it is a good idea. We know that campaign funds are abused and misused. However, the statute establishing the EFCC does not authorize it to do what it wants to do. The statute gives the EFCC two main mandates –economic and financial crimes.

‘’The framework for campaign financing is contained in the Electoral Act. Therefore abuses of campaign finance are general offences contemplated within the powers of the Police Force. That was why we very strongly recommended under the Justice Mohammed Uwais review panel for Electoral Reforms the need to have electoral offences commission. Abuse of campaign finance is an electoral offence. So, for me, it is the work of the police to investigate and arrest people who had broken campaign financing laws not the EFCC.”

On comments that it is a move to emasculate the opposition, he said: ‘’It is very possible. It is a strong possibility because the EFCC has not demonstrated neutrality. They arrest PDP people but have not arrested APC people. An example is Governor Ganduje of Kano. When Mr Ayo Fayose was the governor of Ekiti, the EFCC was harassing him. Why haven’t they gone to harass Ganduje even if he may be innocent? Since there is an allegation, why haven’t they gone to ask him questions?

‘’So, the EFCC’s move becomes a bit suspicious. Given its lack of neutrality, EFCC has shown itself as an agent of the ruling party. So, it is logical and plausible to argue that the EFCC may want to do this to muscle the opposition.”

Govt institutions are adjusting to reality of change — APC

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Lanre Isa-Onilu said: “We don’t have any doubt that government institutions and agencies are adjusting to the reality of change that under this government, every government institution is expected to operate by the rules. So, we don’t have any doubt that what the EFCC said it would do, it will do it observing the tenets of the Act that brought it up.”

On comments that the move was to stifle the opposition and aid the APC at the polls, he said: “If you listen to the PDP’s paranoid, then you will be making a mistake because it is only when you have something to hide that you will begin to entertain fear but if your hands are clean, then you don’t have any need to worry. It is normal especially in advance democracies when you want to go into campaigns, there are agencies that ensure that monies that are deployed are not slush funds and they are money that people can account for. There is no big deal in that, it is normal.”

EFCC plotting to stifle opposition, can’t usurp INEC’s role — PDP

Reacting on the issue, the PDP warned the EFCC against ploys to take over the constitutional responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the EFCC of plotting to stifle opposition parties to pave way for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The publicity scribe added that though the PDP was not against compliance with financial prudence, the exuberance being exhibited by the EFCC, according to him, is aimed at favouring one party to the detriment of others.

He said: “The PDP as a party is in support of financial discipline and strict compliance with the Electoral Act. But we are saying that the business of monitoring finances of political parties for campaigns belongs to INEC, not the EFCC.

“Magu should dust the files of alleged corrupt elements in the ruling party and stop playing to the gallery. All he is out to do is to intimidate the opposition ahead of the elections but the opposition is more than ready and prepared to send the APC packing come 2019.”

EFCC lacks courage to monitor APC finances – Balarabe Musa

Alhaji Balarabe Musa flayed the anti-corruption body for what he termed, “its selfish fight against the opposition.”

He said:“The EFCC lacks the courage to monitor the finances of the APC for obvious reasons. It is the opposition they are after. In declaring their intent they are only out to deceive the public and I urge the public not to allow itself to be deceived.”

While noting that the idea would have been welcomed by majority of Nigerians, Musa however, added that, “from what they have been doing, it is clear they are out to achieve a predetermined goal.”

EFCC should do a thorough job — Yesufu

Taking a slightly different position, foremost rights activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign, Aisha Yesufu wants the EFCC to do a thorough job and ensure that parties which flout the rules are sanctioned.

“It’s good for EFCC to monitor campaign funds. Every campaign must comply with what the law says and must be transparent and accountable.

“There are allegations that the ruling party is diverting money to fund election. EFCC must investigate that transparently and according to its mandate and ensure the truth is known and if any breach of law is established, punishment should be meted out accordingly,” she told Saturday Vanguard.

It is how civilised democracy works — Anyanwu

However, Senator Chris Anyanwu said such measures should be in place as observed in some developed democracies.

“If it is verified that someone cornered or diverted public funds for electioneering purposes, in a democracy, not just the EFCC, but also the Police, DSS, Military intelligence, ICPC ought to investigate and apply the provisions of the law by prosecuting the culprits even if they are the current holders of reins of power. That is how a civilized democratic system works,” she said.

Opposition politicians may be the target – Ezeife

Dr. Ezeife: “Politicians believe that EFCC is expert in selective justice. This says that not much good should be expected from the policy. It can, indeed, be counter-productive targeting opposition politicians.”

It’ will be politicised — Okorie

Chief Okorie saw the EFCC’s decision as a good move but feared that it could be politicized.

“It is a desirable thing to do by the EFCC. My concern is that such a delicate venture is sure to be politicised. Practically, all the political office holders who are campaigning for re-election will as usual deploy government vehicles and facilities for their campaigns. It is yet to be seen how the EFCC will deal with such situations.”

Start with those who purchased forms for Buhari —Afenifere

Also speaking, the Afenifere challenged the Commission to start by probing those who purchased nomination forms for President Muhammadu Buhari, if it was serious.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin said: “If the EFCC wants to be taken seriously on that assignment, they should start with those who said they purchased nomination forms for the President otherwise, it will just be a one-sided anti-corruption war all the way.”

Magu has no powers to monitor donations received by Politicians — Abaribe

Chairman, South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, picked holes in Magu’s move, saying he has no power to carry out the responsibility under the nation’s laws. “It is utter rubbish. Which law gives him such powers?” Abaribe queried.

EFCC a tool of ruling government – Shonibare

To Shonibare: “EFCC has proved itself to be the political tool of the ruling government. It has compromised its credibility. It had some degree of credibility during the administration of President Obasanjo and President Jonathan, as we saw some principal leading personnel of those administrations being prosecuted. That has not happened lately. On the contrary, members of the opposition who are indicted appear to immediately find succour and relief from being hounded and detained once they join the ruling party.

“Politically, selective application of justice negates the essence of justice. This does not augur well for the sanctity of the enforcement of rule of law, which is the foundation for a stable democracy. EFCC can start of by investigating and tracing the source of funding for the billboards and campaign efforts so far of the candidates of the ruling parties. “

Why EFCC, others are helping us track Campaign Financing —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has explained why it sought collaboration with several agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to track election campaign financing by political parties in the next general elections.

The commission had earlier this year sought the assistance of EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC to track campaign financing in the country and eliminate the growing incidences of vote-buying during