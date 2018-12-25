2019: JNI urges stakeholders to conduct their activities peacefully

Dutse – The Jigawa branch of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has pleaded with all stakeholders to conduct their activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections in a peaceful manner.

The group made the plea in a statement signed by its Secretary, Malam Muhammad Babangida, in Dutse on Tuesday.

“In view of that, JNI is re-appealing to INEC and all stakeholders, especially security operators and the media, to work hand-in-hand to ensure fairness in their services,’’ the statement said.

It urged all contestants in the elections, as well as political leaders and their supporters to regulate their utterances and actions throughout the electioneering period.

“JNI Jigawa state is delighted to promote its idyllic manifestation of tranquility and unity of the nation and will use her astuteness to express and share opinion to persuade all concerned individuals.’’

The statement advised politicians and their supporters to shun hostile speeches, attitudes and violent actions, pointing out that politicians’ heroic acts could impact positively on their supporters to engender peace and unity.

It held that the propagation of understanding among Nigerians was what the nation desired at this critical period in its development.

The group, therefore, urged Nigerians to participate in all aspects of the general elections and cast their votes for candidates of their choice.

“Citizens are expected to come out en masse and serenely participate in all political issues and cast their votes for candidates of their own choice.

“Muslims are religiously required to believe that only the Almighty Allah gives and takes leadership to and from man, as He wills,’’ the statement said. (NAN)