2019: Itsekiri will support governorship candidate that has their interest -Emami

The Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami has insisted that Itsekiri people will only support governorship and other candidates that have the interest of Itsekiri Nation at heart,particularly any administration that will be ready to consult with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli .

Chief Emami who made the declaration yesterday at the ancestral home of Itsekiri people in Warri South Local Government on the sidelines of traditional activities to mark the 3rd coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri,asserted that the Itsekiri people will not accept a governor that downplays their overall interest for vindictive political ego trip.

While stressing that no individual,no matter how highly placed,should put his interest above that of Itsekiri Nation,The Ologbotsere of Warri stressed that appointments such as Itsekiri representative in the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission,DESOPADEC,ought not to have been done without consulting the Olu of Warri,who is the custodian of Itsekiri people worldwide.

He admonished political parties candidates to get ready to showcase their blue-print for the infrastructural and human capital development of Itsekiri Nation as they embark on their campaigns in Itsekiri land.