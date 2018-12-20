2019: INEC trains staff on election monitoring, support in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo- The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has trained its staff on Election Monitoring and Support, EMS in Taraba state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Baba Yusuf at the opening ceremony of the 3 days workshop in Jalingo disclosed that four implementing officers of the commission from each local government area of the state were being trained.

He said ” the training is aimed at equipping participants on best ways to support the commission on proactive mode of response to election crisis.

“You are all aware of the various innovations and processes introduced by the commission in some of the recently conducted off-season elections; these are all prelude to what would be obtainable in the 2019 elections.”

While attributing the success of the recently conducted Takum 1 bye election to some of the innovations of the commission, Yusuf urged participants to be on the same page with the commission in the task ahead.

According to him, “the gathering is to improve the way the commission does things, especially in the conduct of a free, fair, credible and acceptable election in 2019.”