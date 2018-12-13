2019: I’ll reward those that work hard for my victory – Buhari

I haven’t seen anybody that will defeat old man Buhari -Rep Kazaure

Commends Aisha Buhari for being vocal

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2019 election, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to reward party members that work hard for the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

President Buhari who gave the assurance Wednesday night at the launch of one of his support group, “Together Nigeria” at the Old Banquet Hall, Abuja, said that he regretted that he was unable to settle some of those that worked for the APC’s victory in 2015.

He thanked celebrates for laundering the image of the country abroad.

Also speaking, the member representing Kazaure/Roni/Geisel/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Mohammed Kazaure said that non of the Presidential candidates can defeat “the old man” President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event was attended by wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, wife of the Vice President Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura and his colleague from Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal as well as movie stars and former football stars.

According Kazaure, “I have not seen anybody that will defeat that old man Buhari.”

Kazaure, who described President Buhari as a man of integrity accused the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as custodians of corruption in Nigeria and that the main opposition party cannot go out campaigning ahead of the forthcoming elections about corruption because of the stigma before it.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari to ensure that he consolidate the gains recorded in the last three and a half years.

Kazaure at the event also commended Mrs. Aisha Buhari for her truthfulness in speaking on national issues.

He said for her frankness about issues, many people, especially powerful persons in government may not like her.

The lawmaker announced that he has opened Next Level social media campaign platform to mobilize nine million followers who will vote for Buhari in 2019.

“Let people be patient with the President, the next four years will be better,” he added.