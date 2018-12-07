2019: I’ll end era of cosmetic projects in Lagos — ANDP gov candidate

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE governorship candidate of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, in Lagos State, Dr. Oluwasegun Mutairu Musa has promised to take development beyond building bridges, roads, bus stops and flowers in the state if elected governor of the state.

Speaking during the presentation of his five points agenda in Lagos, Musa said: “When you have a government that is lazy, the next thing they look for is cheap money and that is why the autonomy has been taken away from the grass root. Lagos state depends on the revenue from local government and that is a high level of irresponsible. We are coming on board to give 100 percent autonomy to local government.”

Meanwhile, a pro-democracy group, Lagos Peoples Movement, LPM, has insisted that there is no vacancy for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or any other political party beside the All Progressives Congress, APC.