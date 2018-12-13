2019: I’ll end era of cosmetic projects in Lagos – ANDP gov candidate

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS – THE governorship candidate of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, in Lagos State, Dr. Oluwasegun Mutairu Musa has promised to take development beyond building bridges, roads, bus stops and flowers in the state if elected governor of the state.

Speaking during the presentation of his five points agenda in Lagos, Musa said: “When you have a government that is lazy, the next thing they look for is cheap money and that is why the autonomy has been taken away from the grass root. Lagos state depends on the revenue from local government and that is a high level of irresponsible. We are coming on board to give 100 percent autonomy to local government.”

The Aviation and Maritime Expert added that: “I will decongest traffic in Lagos State electronically. Lagos is due for E-Government which connotes operating from your comfort zone; getting in your comfort zone those things that are supposed to put you on the road such as certificates, license, passport and many more. By God grace, we will engage the youths to design different apps to make all these possibilities for the good of our people.”