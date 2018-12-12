2019: I have not seen anybody that will defeat old man Buhari – Rep Kazaure

…commends Aisha Buhari for being vocal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2019 election, the member representing Kazaure/Roni/Geisel/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Mohammed Kazaure, has said that non of the Presidential candidates can defeat “the old man” President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kazaure stated Wednesday night at the launch of ‘Together Nigeria’ organized by the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The event was attended by President Buhari, his wife Dr. Aisha and the wife of the Vice President Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

According to Kazaure, “I have not seen anybody that will defeat that old man Buhari.”

Kazaure who described President Buhari as a man of integrity accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as custodians of corruption in Nigeria and that the main opposition party cannot go out campaigning ahead of the forthcoming elections about corruption because of the stigma before it.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari to ensure that he consolidate the gains recorded in the last three and a half years.

Kazaure at the event also commended Mrs. Aisha Buhari for her truthfulness in speaking on national issues.

He said for her frankness about issues, many people especially powerful persons in government may not like her.

The lawmaker announced that he has opened Next Level social media campaign platform to mobilize nine million followers who will vote for Buhari in 2019.

“Let people be patient with the President, the next four years will be better,” he added.