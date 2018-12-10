2019: House of reps candidate inaugurates over 500 ICG members

.Hails Tinubu for restoring unity in Ojo to reclaim its top spot

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The political terrain of Ojo Federal Constituency was lightened when the political heavy weights converge on Ojo to inaugurate the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) for Prince Yinka Durosinmi, alias, YMD, flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general elections.

Over ten directorates and sub committees were inaugurated at the brief ceremony with over 500 members.

The committees that were inaugurated include: The Directorate of youths / students affairs, directorate of finance, directorate of women affairs, directorate of special duties, directorate of security and intelligence, directorate of media and communications ,directorate of protocol, directorate of political intelligence, directorate of mobilisation among others.

Durosinmi, in his inaugural speech assured of a better constituency that would move the Ojo Federal Constituency to the next level towards a greater Lagos.

While commending the role of the APC national leader in the stabilization of Ojo politics, Durosinmi said: “I can’t but distinguish the role of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards bringing Ojo back together to reclaim its top spot position as the most united and progressive federal constituency in Lagos State”.

He further charged the the newly inaugurated Directors, assistant directors and members of the ICG to stay connected with the Director general at all time.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/10/sec-allays-fears-on-market-performance-ahead-of-general-election-2/

YMD as he is fondly called used the occasion to highlight his agenda for the federal constituency, which includes: To touch the lives of every constituent: creation of the Youth Parliament, Scholarships, Empowerment scheme, Stipend for aged and widows, biannual briefing and resuscitation of the vocational centre to train and retrain the constituents.

In his acceptance speech, the Director General of the YMD independent campaign Group, Bode Makinde, said: “I accept fully my appointment as the Director General of the YMD – ICG.

This journey we commenced several months ago and I appreciate all the erstwhile members of the YMD campaign Organisation for working hard with me as the then Director General to win this mandate for the All Progressives Congress and the entire people of Ojo Federal Constituency”.

He further exemplified the APC candidate, Omooba Yinka Durosinmi saying that, “I also congratulate our party’s flagbearer, Omooba Yinka Durosinmi, for the courage, steadfastness and unrepentant chase for more success as a progressive. I trust him and I am sure he will never disappoint us.”

While charging the newly inaugurated Directors, assistant, he added: “I urge you all to work hard and remain law abiding in our activities as our campaign will be issue based. I will be there for you always and I understand that you will also be there for me at all time.”

Makinde also, warned the opposition party that the elections in Ojo Federal Constituency would not be business as usual as the people are ready to vote in an effective representation through a free and fair voting process.

The inauguration ceremony was anchored by the secretary of the ICG, Barrister. Soji Agbawi.