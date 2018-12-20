2019 Hajj: Saudi reorganises Tawaf

As tough penalties await immigration violators

Revelations emerged from the meeting held between National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Saudi government and service providers preparatory to the 2019 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia that tawaf (circumbulation of the Ka’aba) will henceforth be country after country taking turn for tawaf instead of the unregulated system where pilgrims observe tawaf anytime during the hajj exercise.

Also, according to the spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, another highlights of the meeting between NAHCON and Mu’assasa (Establishment for African Non-Arabic Speaking Countries) in Jedda, Saudi Arabia also indicated that tough sanctions await pilgrims who over stayed their hajj period as well as their collaborators.

It was gathered that both sides agreed to introduce collaborative measures that will bring visa/immigration violation to an end.

Recently, the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reserved the mataf (sai area around the Holy Kaaba) for two hours for the faithful with special needs as reported by Saudi Gazzete

Mashour Al-Monaami, undersecretary at the presidency, said this shows the Presidency’s keenness to take special care of this segment of society as well as to shed light on their rights.

“It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.”

NAHCON delegation also met with the General Car Syndicate, GCS, led by its President, Abdulrahman bin Mayouf AlHarbi where far reaching decisions on transportation of pilgrims were made on the 2019 hajj exercise.

Meeting with General Car Syndicate

Mr. AlHarbi, at the meeting, made clarifications over allegations that Nigerian pilgrims are being over-charged on transport fares compared to those from other countries. He expressed surprise on how this could be possible seeing that the charges are officially determined, government controlled as well as a matter of policy with payment made within financial regulations and transparently.

On current contract for pilgrims’ conveyance during 2019 Hajj, the President disclosed that because government had rolled out a comprehensive social safety transport system henceforth, it mandated all transport companies to provide new buses not more than 10 years old. This policy therefore jerked up the cost of transportation, which had remained the same in the past 30 years.

NAHCON’s Chairman, Barrister Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad made a plea for this increase to be shelved aside this year due to general economic downturn all over the world. Besides, he argued, procurement of these vehicles is a long-term investment whose proceeds should be reaped gradually. However, his counterpart in the GCS declared that it was a decision solely under the purview of Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The GCS President expressed satisfaction with the Commission, proclaiming that NAHCON has been one of the best in the last three years and has remained a role model to other countries.

Agreements for basic transport services were signed.

At the Hafil Transportation Company, the General Director, Professor Dr. Khaled M.S. Jamel Al-layl reiterated the imminent increase in transport fares arising from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s directive on provision of new buses for pilgrims.

NAHCON’s delegation at the meeting led by Commissioner Policy Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Dr. Adebayo Yusuf Ibrahim, asked for suspension of the planned increase this year so as to ease cost of Hajj fare. The request was met with the same response, that of the GCS’s President; only the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will decide on the request.

Establishment for African Non-Arabic Speaking Countries

The meeting between NAHCON and Mu’assasa (Establishment for African Non-Arabic Speaking Countries) in Jedda climaxed the day’s engagements. Highlights from this third and final meeting of the day were colossal. Information was gathered by the team that tawaf (circumbulation of the Ka’aba) will be regulated in a similar way that Jam’ rat stoning is. Reason for this is crowd control.

The second revelation is that tough penalties await Pilgrims who over stayed their hajj period as well as their collaborators. NAHCON laid out its plans on this bedeviling issue and was supported by the Establishment pledging to offer the Commission all necessary backing in doing so. Both sides agreed to introduce collaborative measures that will bring visa/immigration violation to an end.

Representative of Nigeria’s Licensed Tour Operators also keyed into this arrangement assuring that their organization will not tolerate any member trying to soil their name and business.

NAHCON made a demand for pilgrims’ accommodation at Masha’ir (holy sites) particularly Arafat, be equipped with air conditioners instead of dessert coolers. The request was put under consideration.

However, NAHCON was well commended for the 2018 Hajj which all the Hajj organizers agreed was one of the best in recent years. The manager in charge of the Jamrat operations under Mu’assasa, Abdallah Lashkuri proclaimed simply and unequivocally about the NAHCON helmsman, “Mr. Abd’Allah is the enemy of the devil”.

Other relevant agreement and conditions were signed by the two sides in a contractual agreement.