2019: Group vows to mobilise 20,000 voters for Okowa

By Ochuko Akuopha

KWALE— A political group, Ned Nwoko Conversers For Okowa, has vowed to mobilise a minimum of 20,000 eligible voters for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in next year’s general election.

The group, in a statement by its Conveners, Presley Idi and Iyom Chukwuemeke said: “With Prince Ned Nwoko as Vice Chairman of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, it is only proper that his core supporters and everyone in love with the Ned Brand, gives total support to the governor.”

Disclosing that the group was unveiled as a special birthday present for Nwoko, the group said: “The support group created with the sole aim of ensuring the victory of Senator Okowa and all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate across Delta North, has a mandate to mobilise a minimum of 20,000 eligible voters for Okowa.”