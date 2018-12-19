2019 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons start build up with Cyprus Women Cup

African Women Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons will start their build up to the FIFA Women World Cup with the Cyprus Women Cup billed for February.

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick is hopeful that the Super Falcons will get to the highest level of competitive edge for the FIFA Women World Cup in France with the tournament in Cyprus and others lined up for the team.

Twelve nations will participate in the Cyprus tournament billed for February 25 – March 7, 2019. Four of the teams that qualified for France 2019 are in the tournament. They include Nigeria, South Africa, Italy, and Thailand. Nigeria are in group C with Belgium, Slovakia, and Austria, a pairing that could give the Super Falcons a taste of what to come when they face hosts, France, Norway and South Korea in the group A of the women world cup.