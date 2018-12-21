2019: Farmers contribute N1.77bn to Buhari’s campaign

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—FARMERS in the country have assured President Muhammadu Buhari of 12.2 million votes and a donation of N1.77 billion to support his campaign for re-election in the 2019 elections.

The farmers disclosed this, Wednesday night, at the Anchor Borrowers Gala Night, held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They said their support for the campaign of the president was because of how he (Buhari) changed their fortunes in the agriculture sector and the unprecedented change the government introduced, which has revolutionised the sector.

Besides, they said apart from making progress in the sector, the President’s policies have resulted in saving of billions of naira.

The President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Amino Goroyo, said each of the 12.2 million members had made a contribution of N100, which amounts to about N1.2 bn, while Fertilizers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, FEPSAN, was doling out N570 million.

Also speaking, President of FEPSAN, Thomas Etuh, said the Buhari’s administration had saved N120 billion in two years from fertiliser subsidy.

Buhari while responding to the accolades poured on him thanked the farmers for the gesture, stressing that the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, reports have confirmed that his administration’s policies were yielding results.

President Buhari who noted that his administration inherited a broken system in the agricultural sector in 2015, said: “Seeing your faces and hearing your stories give me hope. Today, we are on track to achieving inclusive economy.”