2019: Enugu East clergymen pray for Ugwuanyi’s victory

By Chinedu Adonu

Clergymen from Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State representing various Christian denominations yesterday offered special prayers for the success of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The clerics who converged at Agbani, the headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area for the Enugu East Senatorial District Inter-Denominational Prayer session for peaceful and credible general election in 2019, through the Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Dan Nkemjika Olinga, stated that Ugwuanyi had performed creditably in office and deserves a second term to complete the good work he has started in the state.

Bishop Olinga therefore, prayed God to grant the governor a resounding victory at the forthcoming general election and “shield him from any plot of the enemies”.

He also commended Ugwuanyi for the many infrastructural projects his administration has executed in Nkanu land, describing it as “unprecedented and worthy of commendation.”

The bishop added: “There is no local government in this zone that is not thanking God because of our governor and we know that if we pray very hard for him, God will do it again.”