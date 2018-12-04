2019 elections: YDP warns INEC to use its new logo with electric bulb

The Young Democratic Party(YDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) not to make the mistake of using her old logo which was the tractor in the 2019 general election as such will lead to the cancellation of the entire election conducted by her in the 2019 general election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Paul M. Wilfred.

It should be recalled that the Commission used the old logo for Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states elections.

Although, the new party’s logo was adopted at it’s National Convention held on November 14th, 2014 and INEC duly notified on the 20th of October, 2014, and she fully acknowledged the receipt of the letter notifying her of the Party’s National Convention where Delegates adopted the new logo which is an electric bulb on the same day, INEC still went ahead to use same old logo against the wish of our party.

Young Democratic Party (YDP) was duly registered on 2nd May 2014 by the provision of the Electoral Act, by the judgement of the Federal High Court which was affirmed by the court of Appeal.

This means that whatever acts/activities and decisions carried out or taken by the party from May 2nd, 2014 till date is legitimate and legal in the eye of the Law.

Mr Paul opined that YDP has been in crisis since 2016, which was allegedly instigated by Mr. Bala I. Shittu, the former EPM Director of INEC, the same man responsible for omitting YDP legitimate logo of electric bulb from INEC ballot papers from the various elections conducted in Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states.

His words, “This man literally hijacked our Party since the 6th of October, 2016, using some of the suspended and expelled former National Executive Committee (NEC) members, who were disciplined for corruption and anti party activities.

hese former and expelled National Executive Committee (NEC) members received money from INEC corrupt Officials to betray our party and keep silent over the injustice perpetrated against our party during the election in Edo state, which was the omitting of YDP legitimate logo of electric bulb from the ballot papers. They were also paid to protect Mr Bala I. Shittu.

“Some of the suspended and expelled party officials have since admitted to having committed these offences.

“Their suspension and expulsion was also mentioned on page 5 of the judgement delivered by Justice A.O.Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos on the 29th of November, 2018 in which Hon. Henry Nwabueze was declared the Acting National Chairman of young Democratic party, YDP.

“These suspended and expelled former NEC members in clear act of betrayal and sabotage connived with Mr Bala I. Shittu substituted our party’s new legitimate logo of electric bulb with the old one for Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states elections with the promise of putting their names on INEC website as the authentic YDP NEC members and also quickly conduct Convention for them to legalize their position as the National Executive Committee(NEC) members.

“However, because, of this atrocity by Mr Bala I. Shittu, INEC called an emergency meeting and resolved to remove Mr Bala I. Shittu from his position as EPM Director, but before INEC took that step to redeem her image we were already in Court to Restrain the suspended and expelled former NEC members.

“Even though, Mr. Shittu advised them not to go to Court to challenge their suspension and expulsion as they stand no chance of getting judgment in their favour, till date, non of them has filed any Counter to challenge the Restraining Case in the SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/07/2017.

“The reason being that they are also very much aware that the Constitution gives the BOT and FMC powers to suspend and expel if there are anti Party activities.

“Now that YDP has an authentic Acting National Chairman, by the Order of the Federal High Court made on the 29th of November, 2018, those former members remain suspended and expelled will soon have a case to answer in the Court of Law for all their illegal activities, which they carried out in the name of YDP.

“YOU CANNOT BUILD SOMETHING ON NOTHING “, and clearly, INEC seems to be pushing herself into a tight corner.

“IF SHE FAILS TO PRINT THE 2019 BALLOT PAPERS WITH THE YDP NEW LOGO WHICH IS ELECTRIC BULB WHICH WAS ADOPTED BY THE LEGITIMATE, AUTHENTIC NEC OF YDP, ON WHICH THEY ALSO HAVE ALREADY SUBMITTED THE PARTY’S CANDIDATES SINCE 29TH OF OCTOBER, 2018.

“This clearly implies that any State with YDP Candidate, the election in that state will be nullified if INEC goes ahead and print the ballot papers with the old logo which was the Tractor and not the LEGITIMATE NEW YDP LOGO OF THE ELECTRIC BULB.

“This will definitely spell doom for Nigeria’s nascent and fledgling Democracy. Nigerians and the International Community are called upon to take note.”