2019 Elections: JESAC mobilises stakeholders for education-friendly candidates

By Dayo Adesulu

As the 2019 general elections draw near, stakeholders in the education are mobilizing about 24 million members to cast their vote for education-friendly candidates amongs aspirants.

The Joint Education Stakeholders Action Coalition (JESAC) has stated that the education performance and manifestos of candidates for the 2019 general elections would be evaluated and scored during their consultative conference slated 17 to 20 December in Abuja.

Reactions from stakeholders, including political parties and their candidates, have lauded the objectivity of the initiative, adding that it would assist in identifying candidates who qualify for support of 24 million education stakeholders based on objective assessment of their performance records on education as incumbents and manifestos as challengers.

The National Coordinator, JESAC and Founding Chairman, Exam Ethics Marshals, Ike Onyechere said: About 2% of the reactions related to the methodology of evaluation; and whether or not education stakeholders “should dabble into endorsing specific candidates and into the political process.’’

This statement, he explained provides more facts on the state of education and why involvement in the effort to elect education-friendly leaders is a call to duty that should be answered by every education stakeholder from his or her position and perspective for the sake of our children, born and unborn.

According to him, the core objective of the JESAC initiative is to mobilize its 24 million members to vote for education-friendly leaders with vision, character, competence, courage and political will to commit and manage the huge human, material and financial resources required for transformation of the education sector.

He said: ‘’One of the things that clearly demonstrates that our political leaders are yet to come to grasps with magnitude of the challenge is the level of funding. ‘’Between 2009 and 2018, the education sector received N3.90 trillion out a total budget of N55.19 trillion or 7.07% ( 2009-7.25%; 2010-4.83%; 2011-6.16%; 2012-8.20%; 2013-8.55%; 2014-9.94%; 2015-7.74%; 2016-6.10%; 2017-7.38%; 2018-7.03%. It has become obvious that this level of funding is not enough to resolve the challenges in education.

Onyechere who lamented the neglect of governments in tackling issues surrounding access to basic education, secondary education, tertiary education and the general poor state of tertiary institutions, posited that stakeholders would henceforth never support any candidates without clear manifesto of how to tackle those issues.

‘’The 2018 World Webometrics Ranking of Universities ranked University of Ibadan as the best university in Nigeria and number 1070 in the world; UNN as number 2 in Nigeria and 2189 in the world; AOU as 3rd in Nigeria and 2232 in the world and North Western University Kano as number100 in Nigeria and 13540 in the world. What are the plans of candidates to reverse these trends and what are the specific plans of Candidates for improving the world ranking of our tertiary institutions,’’ he queried.

He insists: ‘’Education in Nigeria has serious deep-rooted, structural challenges that need to be resolved with bold, courageous and visionary political leadership actions, not routine administrative fixes. ‘’Education stakeholders have the duty and responsibility of leading the process of identifying of candidates who has what it takes based on their understanding of the challenges.

’These challenges are well articulated in reports that are already in the public domain in the internet and virtual libraries of major educational institutions and multilateral agencies. ‘’Such reports include, but not restricted to: Report on Need Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities; Report on Need Assessment of Nigerian Education Sector by International Organization for Migration; Nigeria’s Vision 20:2020; National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy; National Roadmap for Education Sector; Nigeria’s Education Sector Analysis by World Bank; UNESCO Report on Nigeria’s Education Sector; etc. ‘’JESAC is interested in knowing which parties and candidates understand and address issues raised in these reports . We now proceed to highlight some of the issues.’’